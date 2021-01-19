An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters
An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters

US Politics

World /  United States & Canada

politico | FBI investigating whether woman stole laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office to sell it to Russia

  • Riley June Williams, who appears to be on the run, was seen near the House Speaker’s office in footage of the US Capitol attack
  • According to a witness cited in the FBI affidavit, the sale fell through and the suspect either still has the device or has destroyed it

Topic |   US Politics
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:22am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters
An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE