An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters
US Politics
politico | FBI investigating whether woman stole laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office to sell it to Russia
- Riley June Williams, who appears to be on the run, was seen near the House Speaker’s office in footage of the US Capitol attack
- According to a witness cited in the FBI affidavit, the sale fell through and the suspect either still has the device or has destroyed it
Topic | US Politics
An undated driving licence photograph shows a woman identified in an FBI warrant as Riley June Williams, who is accused of unlawfully breaching the US Capitol building. Photo: FBI handout via Reuters