Shane Red Hawk of the Sicangu Lakota band of the Rosebud Sioux and his daughter Tshina Red Hawk prepare to begin a horseback ride Washington in April 2014 in protest against the Keystone XL pipeline. Photo: EPA Shane Red Hawk of the Sicangu Lakota band of the Rosebud Sioux and his daughter Tshina Red Hawk prepare to begin a horseback ride Washington in April 2014 in protest against the Keystone XL pipeline. Photo: EPA
Joe Biden

Canada scrambles to save Keystone XL as Joe Biden prepares to kill troubled pipeline

  • Oil-producing province Alberta threatens to seek damages following reports that the incoming US president will cancel a permit for the US$8 billion project
  • The pipeline has run into fierce opposition from US landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists, though it was supported by Donald Trump

Reuters
Updated: 6:21am, 19 Jan, 2021

