A United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in December 2019. Photo: Reuters A United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in December 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

  • Trump announces restrictions imposed on people travelling from Europe and Brazil will be lifted from January 26
  • Biden spokeswoman says ‘we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:59am, 19 Jan, 2021

