A United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in December 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement
- Trump announces restrictions imposed on people travelling from Europe and Brazil will be lifted from January 26
- Biden spokeswoman says ‘we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
