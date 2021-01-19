Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP

Joe Biden inauguration

World /  United States & Canada

Social media platforms cracking down to prevent violence at Joe Biden inauguration

  • Facebook, Twitter and other tech platforms take action to prevent repeat of January 6 riots at US Capitol
  • Joe Biden takes oath of office at noon Wednesday, surrounded by war-zone-like security

Topic |   Joe Biden inauguration
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 1:50pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE