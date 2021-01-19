Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr Rachel Levine pictured at a press conference in May last year. Photo: AP
United States
US poised to get first openly transgender federal official after Joe Biden taps Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary
- Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine is one of the few transgender people serving in elected or appointed positions in the US
- Her nomination to federal office will require confirmation by the Senate, which will soon be in the Democrats’ hands
