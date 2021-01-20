At the Pentagon, Ely Ratner will initially serve as a special adviser to the US defence secretary on China matters. Photo: Centre for a New American Security
US-China relations
politico | Joe Biden taps Asia expert Ely Ratner as top Pentagon adviser on China
- The move may help reassure China watchers concerned that Lloyd Austin, Biden’s pick for defence chief, does not have enough experience in Indo-Pacific affairs
- Ratner, a long-time Biden aide, has also worked in the office of Chinese and Mongolian affairs and the State Department
