Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (left) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Top Republican Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump 'provoked' US Capitol attackers
- ‘The mob was fed lies,’ the Senate majority leader says in his strongest condemnation yet of the president’s actions ahead of his coming impeachment trial
- McConnell has signalled that he is open to convicting Trump, though he has not yet said whether he would vote to do so
