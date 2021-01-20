Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (left) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington in March 2019. Photo: AFP Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (left) listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington in March 2019. Photo: AFP
politico | Top Republican Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump ‘provoked’ US Capitol attackers

  • ‘The mob was fed lies,’ the Senate majority leader says in his strongest condemnation yet of the president’s actions ahead of his coming impeachment trial
  • McConnell has signalled that he is open to convicting Trump, though he has not yet said whether he would vote to do so

Updated: 2:42am, 20 Jan, 2021

