A National Guard soldier stands near the US Capitol building in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden inauguration
Two National Guard members pulled from Joe Biden’s inauguration over right-wing ties
- US Army officials did not reveal which fringe group the duo belonged to, but said there was no threat to the president-elect
- The FBI has warned that members of right-wing groups could pose as members of the National Guard called in after the siege on the US Capitol
Topic | Joe Biden inauguration
A National Guard soldier stands near the US Capitol building in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE