Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg walks among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of Covid-19 near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington in October. Photo: AP
US coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as Donald Trump leaves office
- The toll is expected to soon surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II
- Trump once insisted the virus was ‘totally under control’. Experts say his administration’s handling of the crisis led to thousands of avoidable deaths
