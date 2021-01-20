President-elect Joe Biden tears up as he speaks at the Major Joseph ‘Beau’ Biden III National Guard/Reserve Centre on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden inauguration
politico | Joe Biden to give ‘most important inaugural speech since Lincoln’
- Joe Biden will be sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States
- There is a heightened urgency to Biden’s speech, as he confronts multiple crises
