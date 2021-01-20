A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO says UK strain in over 60 countries as US death toll passes 400,000
- New Covid-19 variants causing deep concern as world grapples with how to slow infections
- The United States remains home to the world’s worst outbreak in overall numbers
