A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: WHO says UK strain in over 60 countries as US death toll passes 400,000

  • New Covid-19 variants causing deep concern as world grapples with how to slow infections
  • The United States remains home to the world’s worst outbreak in overall numbers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:59pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP
A man wearing a face mask walks past a globe in front of the London School of Economics in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE