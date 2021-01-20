US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump leaves parting Oval Office letter for Joe Biden

  • The presidential tradition was started lightheartedly by Ronald Reagan, who left a note for George H.W. Bush
  • Obama’s note to Trump urged him to leave the ‘instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them’

Topic |   Joe Biden inauguration
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:51pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE