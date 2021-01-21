A Biden transition official said they would give Trump’s Pentagon team a “C- or D+” grade for their cooperation. Photo: TNS
politico | Inside the ugly transition at the Pentagon
- Biden’s team was blocked from getting critical information on operations including Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the troop drawdown in Afghanistan
- The obstruction efforts, led by Trump appointees, will hobble the new administration on key national security matters, transition and defence officials say
Topic | Joe Biden inauguration
A Biden transition official said they would give Trump’s Pentagon team a “C- or D+” grade for their cooperation. Photo: TNS