US poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, captures ‘bruised, but whole’ US at inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- ‘The Hill We Climb’, by the youngest inaugural poet in US history, offers a hopeful vision for a deeply divided country
- Gorman joins the likes of Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander with a powerful reading at the swearing-in of the new president and vice-president
Topic | Joe Biden inauguration
