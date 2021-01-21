Members of the far-right group Proud Boys gather in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6. Photo: Reuters
Proud Boys organiser arrested in Florida over siege at Capitol building in Washington, DC
- Biggs told FBI agents that he had no knowledge about the planning of the destructive riot
- The Proud Boys are a neo-fascist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies
Topic | US Politics
