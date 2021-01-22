A ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia as part of a drill in December. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
politico | Joe Biden to seek full 5-year extension of New Start nuclear pact with Russia
- The treaty, which caps Washington and Moscow’s deployed nuclear weapons at 1,550 each, will expire on February 5 unless both sides agree to keep it in force
- The agreement provides for regular on-site inspections of the other side‘s arsenal and is considered an insurance policy against a full-blown arms race
Topic | Joe Biden
A ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia as part of a drill in December. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP