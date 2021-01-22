Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette prepares to deliver the Throne Speech in the Senate, as parliament prepares to resume in Ottawa in September 2020. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette quits amid bullying scandal
- Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada resigned soon after the results of a probe into allegations of workplace harassment were given to senior officials
- The move has no immediate implications for Trudeau and his government, but is still an embarrassment to the PM, who has defended Payette
Topic | Canada
Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette prepares to deliver the Throne Speech in the Senate, as parliament prepares to resume in Ottawa in September 2020. Photo: Reuters