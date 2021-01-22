Donald Trump waves to supporters lined along on the route to his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the presidency. Photo: AFP Donald Trump waves to supporters lined along on the route to his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the presidency. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump returns to a business empire ravaged by coronavirus pandemic

  • Some of former president Donald Trump’s most high profile hospitality assets took a revenue hit last year
  • Rare bright spot was Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he is expected to spend his time post presidency

Associated Press
Updated: 10:56am, 22 Jan, 2021

