House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Nancy Pelosi to send Donald Trump impeachment article on Monday, says Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

  • ‘There will be a trial,’ Schumer said. ‘It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial’
  • Trump is the first president to be ﻿impeached twice and the first to face a trial after leaving office

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:35am, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE