House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA
Nancy Pelosi to send Donald Trump impeachment article on Monday, says Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer
- ‘There will be a trial,’ Schumer said. ‘It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial’
- Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the first to face a trial after leaving office
Topic | US Politics
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. Photo: EPA