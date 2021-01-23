Lloyd Austin has been confirmed as US secretary of defence. Photo: AFP
United States Senate confirms retired general Lloyd Austin as first Black chief of Pentagon
- President Joe Biden chose a former officer he knew well from when he was vice-president in the administration of Barack Obama
- Biden called Austin ‘uniquely qualified to take on the challenges and crises we face in the current moment’ when announcing the nomination in December
