Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Abaca Press via TNS
Top US medical adviser Fauci says Trump’s coronavirus approach ‘very likely’ cost lives
- Fauci slams lack of coordination between federal and state authorities in CNN interview
- Many US states ‘want to have the capability of making their own decisions, but they also need resources, and they need help’, says Fauci
Topic | US Politics
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Abaca Press via TNS