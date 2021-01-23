Joe Biden pictured with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 9, 2016. File photo: Reuters
Joe Biden makes first calls to Canada, Mexico amid strained US ties with North American neighbours
- The call to Canada’s PM came after Trudeau this week said he was disappointed at Biden’s move to halt construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline
- Biden also spoke to Mexico’s leader, days after López Obrador accused US officials of fabricating drug charges against the country’s former defence secretary
Topic | Joe Biden
Joe Biden pictured with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 9, 2016. File photo: Reuters