Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP
Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump turns to ethics lawyer Butch Bowers to defend him in impeachment trial

  • The South Carolina elections and ethics lawyer has years of experience representing elected officials and political candidates
  • If Trump is convicted, he could be barred from holding public office again, ending any hopes of mounting another White House bid in 2024

Topic |   Donald Trump impeachments
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:30pm, 23 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP
Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE