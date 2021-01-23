Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP
Donald Trump turns to ethics lawyer Butch Bowers to defend him in impeachment trial
- The South Carolina elections and ethics lawyer has years of experience representing elected officials and political candidates
- If Trump is convicted, he could be barred from holding public office again, ending any hopes of mounting another White House bid in 2024
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
Butch Bowers (pictured) was recommended to Trump by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: AP