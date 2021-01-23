Sporting a new hairdo, first lady Hillary Clinton shows her wedding ring to Larry King in 1994 in Washington. File photo: Reuters
Legendary US television host Larry King dies at 87
- The broadcast pioneer had been hospitalised in Los Angeles with a Covid-19 infection, according to media reports
- Millions watched King interview world leaders and celebrities on CNN’s ‘Larry King Live’, which ran from 1985 to 2010
Topic | United States
