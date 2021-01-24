British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to US President Joe Biden from London. Photo: [email protected] via Reuters
Joe Biden speaks to Boris Johnson in first presidential call to a European leader
- Johnson tweeted: ‘I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid-19’
- The leaders also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal and Johnson committed to resolving trade issues as soon as possible
Topic | Joe Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to US President Joe Biden from London. Photo: [email protected] via Reuters