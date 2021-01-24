Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill wearing the mittens made for him by Jennifer Ellis, a schoolteacher from Vermont. Photo: AFP Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill wearing the mittens made for him by Jennifer Ellis, a schoolteacher from Vermont. Photo: AFP
US Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens memes go viral, giving schoolteacher 15 minutes of fame

  • One of the memes placed Sanders on a bench next to Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump and he also made it into numerous Star Wars scenes
  • The mittens are made from repurposed wool jumpers and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles for the inside lining

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:33am, 24 Jan, 2021

