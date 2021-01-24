Former US President Donald Trump waves after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
An airport named after Donald Trump? South Florida county says ‘no’ to that suggestion
- The former US president reportedly has talked of one day having an airport with his name on it
- The rejection of the airport idea could be a preview of the difficulty the former president will face in having his name attached to buildings, roads or schools
Topic | Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump waves after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday. Photo: AFP