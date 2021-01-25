Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden set to repeal Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people joining the US military

  • Trump announced the ban in July 2017, reversing a landmark decision by his predecessor, Barack Obama
  • Obama’s ruling allowed transgender people to serve openly in the military services and receive medical care to transition genders

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:08am, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters
Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE