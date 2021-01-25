Paulo Batista, a transgender man training to enlist in the US military despite the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden set to repeal Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people joining the US military
- Trump announced the ban in July 2017, reversing a landmark decision by his predecessor, Barack Obama
- Obama’s ruling allowed transgender people to serve openly in the military services and receive medical care to transition genders
