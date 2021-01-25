US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden to reinstate US coronavirus travel restrictions, adding South Africa to banned list
- The addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus
- The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the US, but another variant – originating in the United Kingdom – has been detected in several states
