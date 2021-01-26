A man receives a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in New York on January 10. Photo: AFP A man receives a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in New York on January 10. Photo: AFP
A man receives a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in New York on January 10. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Moderna says its vaccine works against variants, but will test booster for strain from South Africa

  • Lab tests show the shot produces comparable antibody protection against the British strain, but immunity may wane more quickly for the South Africa variant
  • Both strains are thought to be more infectious than the original version of the virus, and British officials said the variant discovered in UK may be deadlier

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:40am, 26 Jan, 2021

