A man receives a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in New York on January 10. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Moderna says its vaccine works against variants, but will test booster for strain from South Africa
- Lab tests show the shot produces comparable antibody protection against the British strain, but immunity may wane more quickly for the South Africa variant
- Both strains are thought to be more infectious than the original version of the virus, and British officials said the variant discovered in UK may be deadlier
