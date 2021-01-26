A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters
politico | Biden administration ramping up efforts to put Harriet Tubman on US$20 bill
- The Trump administration had pushed off the effort, which would remove former president and slave owner Andrew Jackson from the front of the note
- White House spokeswoman says America’s currency should ‘reflect the history and diversity of our country’
Topic | Joe Biden
