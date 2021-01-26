A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters
A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Biden administration ramping up efforts to put Harriet Tubman on US$20 bill

  • The Trump administration had pushed off the effort, which would remove former president and slave owner Andrew Jackson from the front of the note
  • White House spokeswoman says America’s currency should ‘reflect the history and diversity of our country’

Topic |   Joe Biden
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 4:25am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters
A Capitol Hill staff member places signs on the steps of the US Treasury Department before a news conference in June 2019 on the decision to indefinitely delay putting famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the new US$20 bill. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE