US first lady Jill Biden pets first dog Champ outside the White House on Sunday. Photo: White House handout via EPA-EFE
Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major settle in at White House
- The pair are the first pets to live at the mansion since the Obama administration; a cat, whose arrival will ‘dominate the internet’, is also expected
- Trump, a self-described germaphobe, does not have any pets and had none with him at the White House
