Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major settle in at White House

  • The pair are the first pets to live at the mansion since the Obama administration; a cat, whose arrival will ‘dominate the internet’, is also expected
  • Trump, a self-described germaphobe, does not have any pets and had none with him at the White House

Associated Press
Updated: 5:18am, 26 Jan, 2021

