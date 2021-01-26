A patient gets the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 in Seattle on Sunday. Photo: AP
politico | Joe Biden sets sights on 1.5 million coronavirus vaccinations a day
- The new figure is a significant jump from the total of 100 million doses the US president was targeting for his first 100 days
- Biden is optimistic that the vaccine will be readily available to those who want it by sometime in the spring, bringing the country towards herd immunity
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
