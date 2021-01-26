Former US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a Cabinet announcement event at The Queen theatre in Delaware in December. Photo: AFP
Janet Yellen confirmed as first woman US Treasury secretary
- The former Federal Reserve chair is the third member of Biden’s Cabinet to win confirmation
- She is expected to play a key role in getting lawmakers to approve the president’s US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which faces Republican opposition
Topic | Joe Biden
Former US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a Cabinet announcement event at The Queen theatre in Delaware in December. Photo: AFP