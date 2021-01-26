Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP
House sends Donald Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial
- Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the US Capitol on January 6
- There may be not enough Republican votes to convict the former president
Topic | US Politics
