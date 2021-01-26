Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

House sends Donald Trump impeachment article to Senate, triggering trial

  • Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the US Capitol on January 6
  • There may be not enough Republican votes to convict the former president

Topic |   US Politics
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:51am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP
Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, lead the Democratic House impeachment managers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE