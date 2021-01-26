Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP
politico | Donald Trump sends message to Senate Republicans ahead of his impeachment trial
- Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on January 6
- The ex-president could seek vengeance on Republican senators if they break with him on impeachment and vote to convict
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP