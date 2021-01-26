Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump sends message to Senate Republicans ahead of his impeachment trial

  • Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented second impeachment trial over the deadly storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on January 6
  • The ex-president could seek vengeance on Republican senators if they break with him on impeachment and vote to convict

Topic |   Donald Trump impeachments
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 11:12am, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began unfolding on Monday – and Republicans started deliberating over how, or even whether, to defend the president. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE