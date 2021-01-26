Winston, 48, was one of several gorillas among the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s troop who were confirmed positive for the virus. Photo: AFP Winston, 48, was one of several gorillas among the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s troop who were confirmed positive for the virus. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Gorilla in US zoo recovering from Covid-19 after antibody therapy

  • Winston was one of several gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park to test positive for the virus
  • Gorillas were likely exposed to coronavirus by a keeper who tested positive for Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021

