Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Antony Blinken confirmed as Joe Biden’s secretary of state

  • As the top US diplomat, the president’s long-time confidant faces tests on multiple fronts, including a rising China and a deadly pandemic
  • Blinken has pledged ‘humility and confidence’ as he navigates a world in which Washington is not the only power centre

Topic |   US Politics
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:32am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE