Antony Blinken speaks during a Cabinet announcement event in Wilmington, Delaware, in November. The US Senate confirmed him as secretary of state on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
politico | Antony Blinken confirmed as Joe Biden’s secretary of state
- As the top US diplomat, the president’s long-time confidant faces tests on multiple fronts, including a rising China and a deadly pandemic
- Blinken has pledged ‘humility and confidence’ as he navigates a world in which Washington is not the only power centre
Topic | US Politics
