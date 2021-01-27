Russian leader Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow in March 2011. Photo: AFP Russian leader Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow in March 2011. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden
politico | On first call with Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden raises election interference, bounties and Navalny poisoning

  • The US president struck a decidedly different tone from Trump, who was criticised for his relatively soft rhetoric toward Russia
  • The extension of a nuclear treaty between the superpowers and the suspected Russian SolarWinds hack were also on the agenda

Updated: 3:48am, 27 Jan, 2021

