Russian leader Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow in March 2011. Photo: AFP
politico | On first call with Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden raises election interference, bounties and Navalny poisoning
- The US president struck a decidedly different tone from Trump, who was criticised for his relatively soft rhetoric toward Russia
- The extension of a nuclear treaty between the superpowers and the suspected Russian SolarWinds hack were also on the agenda
Topic | Joe Biden
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (right) shakes hands with then US Vice-President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow in March 2011. Photo: AFP