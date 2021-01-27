US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. Photo: Reuters
politico | Donald Trump conviction seen as unlikely after preliminary vote on impeachment trial

  • A motion to declare the trial unconstitutional fails 55-45, but most Republicans support it, indicating uphill task Democrats face
  • Republicans say because Trump is no longer president, he is not subject to impeachment

Topic |   Donald Trump impeachments
Updated: 6:22am, 27 Jan, 2021

