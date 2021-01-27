A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic leaving some Asian-Americans jobless for longer: study
- In the final three months of 2020, almost half of jobless Asians had been out of work for at least 27 weeks – a bigger share than White, Black or Hispanic Americans
- Many Asian-Americans work in industries particularly vulnerable to business closures, including the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors
