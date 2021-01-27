A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP
A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus pandemic leaving some Asian-Americans jobless for longer: study

  • In the final three months of 2020, almost half of jobless Asians had been out of work for at least 27 weeks – a bigger share than White, Black or Hispanic Americans
  • Many Asian-Americans work in industries particularly vulnerable to business closures, including the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:20pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP
A nail technician sits behind a plexiglass shield as she gives a manicure to a customer in California. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE