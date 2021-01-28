GameStop has been losing money for years as sales of video games increasingly go online. Photo: Reuters
GameStop frenzy: how Reddit ‘nerds’ sparked a Wall Street bloodbath
- Hedge funds face billions of dollars in collective losses after small investors push ailing company’s stock price from US$18 to as high as US$380
- Regulators take notice amid concerns of that the stock market is in a dangerous bubble about to pop
Topic | Stocks
GameStop has been losing money for years as sales of video games increasingly go online. Photo: Reuters