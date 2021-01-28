US President Joe Biden speaks on climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden: US will lead global effort in ‘climate crisis’ fight
- US president signs executive orders in the most ambitious US effort to stave off the worst of climate change
- US will host a Leaders’ Climate Summit on April 22, the fifth anniversary of the Paris agreement
Topic | Climate crisis
US President Joe Biden speaks on climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity. Photo: AFP