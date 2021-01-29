A nurse tests a patient for the coronavirus at a clinic in South Carolina. Photo: TNS A nurse tests a patient for the coronavirus at a clinic in South Carolina. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: US detects first cases of potent South African variant

  • The two new infections are especially concerning to health authorities amid reports that vaccines are less effective against this particular strain
  • The cases, found in South Carolina, appear to be unrelated, and neither patient has a travel history that would account for the infection

Reuters

Updated: 5:35am, 29 Jan, 2021

