A clinician preparing to administer investigational Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. File photo: AP
Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine 66 per cent effective overall: study
- The vaccine worked better in the US – 72 per cent effective against moderate to severe Covid-19 – compared to 57 per cent in South Africa
- The company said within a week, it will file an application for emergency use in America, and then abroad
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A clinician preparing to administer investigational Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine. File photo: AP