FBI investigations revealed that the explosive devices were placed on the evening of January 5, the night before the Capitol riot. Photo: Reuters
FBI: pipe bombs found near US Capitol planted night before riot
- The new information raises concerns as law enforcement officials step up security ahead of former president Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial
- Meanwhile “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, whose image was widely circulated, pleaded not guilty, and two Proud Boys members were indicted
