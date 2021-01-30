FBI investigations revealed that the explosive devices were placed on the evening of January 5, the night before the Capitol riot. Photo: Reuters FBI investigations revealed that the explosive devices were placed on the evening of January 5, the night before the Capitol riot. Photo: Reuters
FBI: pipe bombs found near US Capitol planted night before riot

  • The new information raises concerns as law enforcement officials step up security ahead of former president Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial
  • Meanwhile “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, whose image was widely circulated, pleaded not guilty, and two Proud Boys members were indicted

Associated PressBloomberg
Associated Press and Bloomberg

Updated: 1:09pm, 30 Jan, 2021

