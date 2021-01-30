Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
US warns of ‘escalating’ Iran crisis, seeks return to nuclear deal
- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told an event that Tehran is moving closer to having enough material for a nuclear weapon
- Rob Malley, who served on the Obama administration team that negotiated the original Iran nuclear deal, will serve as an envoy to the Islamic Republic
Topic | US-Iran tensions
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE