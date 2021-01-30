Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

US warns of ‘escalating’ Iran crisis, seeks return to nuclear deal

  • White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told an event that Tehran is moving closer to having enough material for a nuclear weapon
  • Rob Malley, who served on the Obama administration team that negotiated the original Iran nuclear deal, will serve as an envoy to the Islamic Republic

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:46pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani has reportedly said Iran will return to its obligations when the US returns to the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE