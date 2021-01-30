A pharmacy manager draws up a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Washington state, US, as new variants threaten the efficacy of existing jabs. Photo: Reuters A pharmacy manager draws up a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Washington state, US, as new variants threaten the efficacy of existing jabs. Photo: Reuters
As coronavirus mutations undercut vaccine optimism, US scientists warn of a long fight

  • Covid-19 vaccines hold hope of ending the pandemic – but mutations that are at least partially resistant to antibody treatment are spreading worldwide
  • Drug makers are looking at bivalent vaccines but scientists say Covid-19 could morph into something like influenza that requires periodic booster shots

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:21pm, 30 Jan, 2021

