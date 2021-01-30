US President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Friday. Biden’s team is still trying to locate upwards of 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses that were sent to states. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Friday. Biden’s team is still trying to locate upwards of 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses that were sent to states. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden arrives at the White House on Friday. Biden’s team is still trying to locate upwards of 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses that were sent to states. Photo: AFP
Biden’s first 10 days: missing vaccines, lowered hopes and Trump’s ghost

  • Although the new US president’s team arrived at the White House with a 200-page coronavirus response plan, it has instead met a mushrooming crisis
  • Among the issues the Biden administration must resolve is finding out what happened to 20 million vaccine doses that went missing

Updated: 8:57pm, 30 Jan, 2021

