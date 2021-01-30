An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Norwegian lawmaker said he proposed group because it’s ‘one of the strongest global movements for working with racial injustice’
  • Other people nominated for the prize include WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former US president Donald Trump

Topic |   George Floyd protests
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:12pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE