An activist at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lafayette Park in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize
- Norwegian lawmaker said he proposed group because it’s ‘one of the strongest global movements for working with racial injustice’
- Other people nominated for the prize include WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former US president Donald Trump
Topic | George Floyd protests
